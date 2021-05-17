NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As the summer months approach and the heat begins to build back into the country, especially here in Middle Tennessee, it’s a good time to talk about heat safety tips.
One of the most important things to remember is that under no circumstances should anybody be left inside a hot car.
Since 1998 there have been 883 deaths directly related to children being left inside of hot and unattended vehicles. In Tennessee there have been 30 deaths since 1998.
Each year there is an average of 38 deaths due to children left inside a hot car and 53% of those are due to children being left and forgot about in the back seat.
The second leading cause of children’s death is kids getting into unattended, unlocked vehicles. Kids go outside to play games like hide-and-seek and end up climbing into unlocked cars and become trapped.
Adults want to make sure to keep your doors locked when sitting in the driveway.
An example of what can happen inside a car with the sun beaming down.
It’s a hot day with an outside temperature is 90 degrees, but inside that car in just 10 minutes the temperature is up to over 100; it’s above 120 degrees within 45 minutes; and the temperature is over 130 degrees in an hour.
Never leave children or pets inside a hot car even with the windows down and the air conditioner on.
A good idea is to look before you lock and keep your doors locked at home as well.
