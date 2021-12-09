NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As severe weather inches closer to parts of Middle Tennessee, News4 is working for you to make sure you are prepared and have what you need to be alert.

“It’s a night event so it’s crucial you have a way to wake up when these tornadoes come,” 4WARN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer said.

The 4WARN Weather team said waking up as severe weather blows in, you should get your alerts in multiple ways.

“That’s something we learned during the March 3 tornado in Nashville, the wireless emergency alert from the government didn’t work for some people, so you’ve got to have more than one way,” 4WARN Meteorologist Dan Thomas said.

The News4 app is one way to get those severe weather warnings and watches. The app allows you to see the radar in real time and receive weather alerts. To receive alerts, users will have to turn on notifications to receive the warnings.

The 4WARN Weather team suggests turning on notifications for your county and surrounding counties.

“I would also get the counties to my south and my west, that way if you live in Davidson County and you select Cheatham and Williamson counties, you’ll know if a tornado may be coming your way because those counties could have tornado warnings and you could say, ‘Hey, we’ve only got 35-40 minutes before this comes in. We can move to a safe spot soon,” Thomas said.

“Here in Middle Tennessee, most of the time severe weather is going to move from west to east, so it’s a good idea to have those counties that are off to the west and southwest programmed in there so you can get those tornado warnings as well,” Spencer said.

NOAA Weather Radio also alerts you during a tornado.

“It’s old technology, but it works. It’s reliable,” Spencer said.

4WARN Weather Alert: Severe weather outbreak expected late Friday night 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for late Friday night and early Saturday morning due to expected strong-severe thunderstorms in Middle Tennessee.

Spencer said people want to make sure the weather radio they purchase is programmable. The county of choice can be programmed in the radio.

“You’ll need to know your county code and the frequency for your area. The frequency is easy because you can listen and tell it’s on the right frequency and you can look up easily the county code for your area plus it comes with directions,” Spencer said.

“Your phone could run out of battery and you don’t know it. But if you have one of these beside you, in a bedroom, and a tornado warning is issued, it will definitely wake you up and definitely everyone in the house. It’s like your own mini tornado siren,” Thomas said. “But what we’re finding is that because sometimes things fail, these wireless emergencies have failed before, you need redundancy, and this is the best way to be redundant.”

Finally, plan and practice your preparedness before storms roll, including identifying your safe spot.

“For most people, if you have a basement, it’s going to be the basement. It’s the lowest interior room lowest level of the house,” Thomas said. “Put as many walls between you and the outside as possible, and you want a small room without windows.”

“I always like to thin of it as building a fort, you want to put as many walls between you and the outside as possible to protect yourself from flying debris,” Spencer said. “Make sure you have your phone to a setting where you are going to hear it overnight and make sure to get fresh batteries because we often times lose power during severe weather events, and of course, you want to make sure your cell phone has been fully charged as well.”

Thomas said if you’re prepared, if you’re ready to go, your stress levels about the storm are going to come down.

“When you have a plan, when you practice that plan with you and your family members, and you have everything lined up in that safe spot, the night is always going to go much better,” Thomas said. “It’s at nighttime when this thing is most dangerous when many of us in Middle Tennessee are asleep.”

“I just think it’s just one of those events you want to be sure you stay weather aware,” Spencer said. “We can be on TV all night long giving you the latest information on those storms, but if you are asleep, we can’t help you.”