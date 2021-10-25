NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In addition to daycares struggling to find workers, some childcare providers are also seeing extremely long waitlist for incoming children.
“I’ve been doing this for over 16 years. This is unprecedented,” said Fran Bush, owner of Model Kids Learning Academy.
According to Bush, this is the first time she has seen such a huge need. Right now, her waitlist has more than 30 people, which she said is a lot for a smaller center.
“Especially for infants and toddlers, we are starting to see our waiting list at about a year or two, which is unheard of,” said Bush. “We have never had a waiting list that long.”
In Gallatin, Eilleen Johnson, franchise owner of Lightbridge Academy, decided to open her business after experiencing the struggle firsthand.
“Couple of childcares that we looked at had a waiting list of about six months to a year,” said Johnson. “We just kind of looked at it like, wow, this is something the community needs.”
While Lightbridge Academy is set to open this fall, classes are filling up quickly.
“Our infant and our toddler classrooms are almost full,” said Sharde’ Burkhead, Lightbridge Academy Director. “I do foresee as soon as we open our other classrooms getting just as full.”
