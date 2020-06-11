NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As coronavirus restrictions are lifted, more people are starting to fly again.
Nashville International Airport officials said they are still down 81% compared to this time last year.
"We would typically have about 25,000 departures a day on average. There were times in April when we had as few as 700 or 800 departures in a single day," said Tom Jurkovich, VP of Communications and Public Affairs at Nashville International. "We are now doing six, seven, maybe even 8,000 departures a day."
Many people at the airport said they are just happy to finally get out of the house and travel.
"It feels great. I have been waiting to travel," said Courtney Beasley. "I was going to go out of the country this year, so Cleveland will have to do for now."
If you haven't traveled since the pandemic began, expect to see changes inside of airports with new signage encouraging social distancing and changes made by airlines.
"The airlines are doing things similar to the airport. Most airlines require you to wear a face covering or a mask during a flight," said Jurkovich. "They have an enhanced cleaning regiment on airplanes as well. That means cleaning after every flight, a lot of wiping down, and a lot of intense sanitizing on the airplanes.
Airport officials are hopeful more flights will take off soon.
"As economies of cities and activities return and begin to reopen, we'll see more and more air travel," said Jurkovich. "We think it'll be a steady upward trend. Although we don't think we will get back to normal passenger numbers for quite some time."
Click for information about the changes Nashville International has made.
