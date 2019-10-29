NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested three people in connection with a July 2017 murder at an Acklen Park Drive apartment after DNA analysis by the MNPD Crime Laboratory.
Police arrested Kurtis Word, Kevin Hoggett and Larry Beddingfield in connection with the July 15, 2017, murder of Marall Edwards, 39, at his apartment in the Acklen Park complex on Acklen Park Drive.
All three were indicted on multiple criminal counts, including first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.
Police responded to Edwards’ apartment on a shooting call at 11:30 p.m. on July 15. Edwards was found just inside the doorway with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.
Items collected during processing of the scene were sent to the crime lab. Scientific advancements in DNA analysis and comparison gave detectives vital information to move toward an indictment and arrests, according to a news release.
