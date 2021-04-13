NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police announced an arrest has been made surrounding a vigil held Monday night at the Cumberland View public housing development where a 3-year-old was shot and killed.

Anthony L. Sharp, 24, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of felony aggravated assault after he was spotted at Cumberland View today wearing the same clothes he wore last night. Police said Sharp shot at the Hyundai driven by Thomas L. Winston Jr., 23, also known as Thomas L. Mitchell, of Nashville, who is being treated for a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Metro Police said they are making significant headway as they work to identify those who shot and killed 3-year-old Jamaylah Marlowe and injured his 2-year-old half-sister, Antania Butler.

The two girls were inside a vehicle that was in a parking lot when a shootout erupted between several people. The car was caught in the crossfire as the driver of the car attempted to accelerate away. Both children were struck by bullets. They were driven by their mother to General Hospital and then transferred to Vanderbilt’s Children’s Hospital where Jamaylah died from a wound to her back.

Winston also drove to General Hospital in a blue Hyundai Elantra for treatment and was transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he remains hospitalized.

The investigation shows Winston arrived in the public housing development in the Hyundai as a large group of people had gathered in a parking lot. Winston walked in between two buildings. Shots were then fired from that direction across the parking lot. At least three other persons shot back.

Winston retreated to the Hyundai, dropped a bloody pistol on the pavement, and fled the area.

As Winston drove away, one man from the crowd, identified as Sharp, fired multiple shots at the Hyundai.

Sharp was charged with felony aggravated assault.

Winston remains under investigation for his actions Monday night. He will be arrested upon his discharge from the hospital on outstanding unrelated warrants charging him with felony aggravated assault and vandalism.

Deandre Dean, 26, of Nashville, was dropped off at Centennial Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg as a result of the gunfire. He refused to speak to detectives and was booked into jail on six unrelated outstanding warrants (parole violation, failure to appear in court, two counts of theft and two counts of domestic assault).