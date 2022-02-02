NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was charged with assault after threatening someone with an AR-15 in a Nashville hotel parking lot, according to an arrest affidavit.
Metro Police officers responded to an armed threat at the Courtyard by Marriott Nashville at Opryland on Monday. Upon arrival at 125 Music City Circle, officers located Travis Black.
According to an arrest affidavit, Black, armed with an AR-15, was in the hotel parking lot. Officers told him to drop the weapon, and he agreed with that request. However, when officers inspected the rifle, the affidavit said there was a single round of ammunition in it.
This arrest comes after Black and his girlfriend were dropped off by an Uber at the hotel. The security staff told Black that someone had broken into his vehicle, the affidavit said.
After learning about the break-in, Black, who the affidavit said was belligerent, went to his room and came back with his guitar bag and an AR-15.
According to the affidavit, someone tried to calm down Black; however, he racked the firearm and said, "someone with a badge is going to get shot tonight."
Police charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
