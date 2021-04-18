NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Water Services crews have worked overnight to repair a broken water main on Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood.
Metro Water Services said a 16-inch water main broke at 410 Old Hickory Boulevard near Edmondson Pike. Around 200 customers were affected by the outage that was reported on Saturday.
Crews have worked all night to dig down to the deep 16" water main in Old Hickory Blvd. and make repairs. It has been a long night and work continues. We appreciate everyone's understanding and patience.— Metro Water Services (@NashvilleMWS) April 18, 2021
On Sunday morning, Metro Water Services said crews worked all night to dig down to the deep 16-inch water main and make repairs.
One westbound lane of Old Hickory Boulevard is closed as repairs are made near the entrance to McDonald's and a market.
“It has been a long night and work continues,” Metro Water Services said in a social media post on Sunday morning. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience.”
Metro Water Services crews are working to repair a broken 16" water main at 410 Old Hickory Blvd. in Brentwood. This is likely to affect approximately 200 customers and cause traffic issues in the area. Updates will be provided when available.— Metro Water Services (@NashvilleMWS) April 17, 2021
