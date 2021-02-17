NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Around 12,000 customers remain without power in Middle Tennessee as the area prepares for a second winter storm this week.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said customers in Fentress, Bedford, Coffee, Moore Putnam, Overton and Jackson counties could face several more days before power is restored.

The Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation that covers areas in the Cumberland Plateau and Duck River Electric Membership Corporation that covers parts of southern Middle Tennessee is receiving multiple aid crews to assist in the restoration efforts.

TEMA reports the following counties have reported power outages.

Fentress County – 1,000 customers

Bedford County – 2,300 customers (Duck River EMC)

Coffee County – 1,300 customers (Duck River EMC)

Moore County – 500 customers (Duck River EMC)

Putnam, Overton and Jackson counties – 6,500 customers (Upper Cumberland EMC)

A State of Emergency remains in effect for the severe winter weather in Tennessee, according to Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

A 9-year-old boy died after a sledding accident in Brentwood on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

TEMA reports four people have now died from weather-related injuries during the current storm, two in Shelby County, one in Maury County and one in Williamson County.

Snow and ice accumulations have impacted roadways primarily in West and Middle Tennessee. Another round of winter weather and accumulating winter precipitation is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

The winter storm that struck the state on Sunday and Monday resulted in freezing rain, sleet and snow. Ice and snow accumulations were greatest in West and Middle Tennessee.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued through Thursday for West and Middle Tennessee. A few counties in East Tennessee are also under a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory beginning Wednesday evening through Thursday.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - TDOT crews have been working around the clock to get the interstates and state roads cleared.

TEMA continues to support local emergency management agencies and is monitoring weather forecasts and road conditions.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is monitoring road conditions at across the state. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no major road closures or accidents reported. TDOT is continuing to treat roadways with salt and plowing operations as well as preparing for the next round of winter weather.

All non-essential Metro Nashville-Davidson County facilities remain closed on Wednesday as the area continues to experience severe winter weather.

TEMA reports shelters and warming centers have been opened in the following counties:

Bedford County: Fair Haven Baptist Church, 2726 U.S. 231, Shelbyville, TN

DeKalb County: Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 201 S. College St., Smithville, TN

Dickson County: YMCA Dickson County, 225 Henslee Dr., Dickson, TN

Fentress County: Jamestown Community Center, 629 N. Main St., Jamestown, TN

Giles County: Elkton Fire Department, 164 Main St., Propsect, TN; Giles County Fire & Rescue Squad, 188 Oak Grove Rd., Goodspring, TN

Henry County – Inman Middle School, 400 Harrison St., Paris, TN

Moore County – Moore County High School, 1502 Lynchburg Hwy., Lynchburg, TN

Overton County – First Christian Church, 320 Oakley St., Livingston, TN

Putnam County – First Baptist Church, 18 S. Walnut Ave., Cookeville, TN

Shelby County – Hollywood Community Center, 1560 N. Hollywood St., Memphis, TN; Ruth Tate Senior Center, 1640 Marjorie Street, Memphis, TN

Weakley County – University of Tennessee at Martin Student Life Center, 199 Moody St., Martin, TN

The Tennessee Department of Health reports several vaccine points of dispensing locations are closed or delayed on Wednesday due to winter weather.

Anyone with a vaccination appointment on Wednesday has been contacted regarding the closures.