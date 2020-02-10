NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - River levels are increasing as rain continues to pour in the Midstate.
Anywhere between 2-4 inches of rain is expected through Thursday of this week, prompting a 4WARN Weather Alert for the area.
The water levels across the area are already high because of heavy rains last week.
The Cumberland River in Nashville reached 33.6 feet last week and has dropped since. However, it is predicted to again be at 33.2 feet on Tuesday. The flood stage at Nashville is 40 feet.
The Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the dams along the Cumberland River, is watching the rising flood levels, trying to manage the water flow. Out of 10 dams, 8 of them operate on the Cumberland River upstream from Nashville, so it’s a delicate balancing act when to release water down stream and when to hold it back.
With flooding last year, the Army Corps of Engineers said timing the release of water from Old Hickory Dam is important because it can raise the level of the river in Nashville.
