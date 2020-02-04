NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a robbery at a Dunkin Donuts restaurant on Cane Ridge Road in Antioch.
Police said the suspect walked into the business just before 5:20 a.m. and pulled a gun. The suspect told the worker to open the register. He then grabbed the money and ran out.
There were no customers inside the restaurant at the time of the robbery.
The Dunkin Donuts location on Cane Ridge Road was robbed at gunpoint about a month ago.
