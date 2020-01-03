NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An 800-unit apartment complex is in the works for downtown Nashville in Germantown along the banks of the Cumberland River.
It’s in an area of Germantown that's being reimagined after its meat-processing plants closed decades ago.
Looking at all the condos and apartments in Germantown on Friday, it’s hard to imagine what it looked like more than 100 years ago when it was home to a slaughterhouse and meat packing plants.
What was once the Neuhoff meat packing plant is scheduled to be revitalized, and now so is a 12-acre site next door at Adams and Van Buren streets. It was most recently the home of Centurion Stone.
Mill Creek Residential, a Florida company, filed plans with Metro in support of a rezoning request. The company wants to rezone the former Centurion Stone site for 800 apartments, a parking garage, and 25,000 square feet of stores and restaurants. The zoning they are applying for also allow microbreweries and tasting rooms. Mill Creek’s application said they want to “embrace and celebrate” the riverfront and plan to extend Metro's greenway and walking path along the Cumberland.
The zoning application said there will be 440 one-bedroom units, 320 two-bedroom units and 40 three-bedroom units.
The plan has to be approved by Metro Council. The first step is getting approval by the Metro Planning Commission. It’s on the agenda for Feb. 13.
Read all the details about the project on the Metro website, or in the PDF below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.