NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An apartment was badly damaged after a fire on Tuesday night.
The fire was reported on Porter Road in East Nashville. When police got on the scene, no one was inside the apartment. The apartment is on the bottom floor and suffered about 75% damage. Some units on the upper level have smoke damage.
Investigators will determine the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.