NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A teen hero of a stabbing in Antioch has been released from the hospital.
In a News4 Exclusive earlier this week, Alexis Taylor shared the deeply disturbing account of the attack she narrowly survived days after two members of her family were murdered in front of her.
"I just wanted to die," she recounted through tears. "I just wanted him to just kill me already."
On Monday, Oct. 7, Alexis woke up to the sound of her mother's ex-boyfriend breaking the door to her bedroom.
"He just came in and started attacking me and stabbing me,” she said.
A GoFundMe fund has been set up for funeral and medical expenses.
