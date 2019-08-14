NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An Antioch family has power again after strong storms on Tuesday left them in the dark.

They called News4 looking for answers after this went on for more than 24 hours.

+2 Storms cause damage across Middle Tennessee Thunderstorms moved through Middle Tennessee on Tuesday leaving scattered damage across the region.

“It was a pretty bad storm. It was real quick. A lot of rain. A lot of wind," Robert Sudberry, the homeowner said.

Sudberry said it's common for his house on Benzing Road in Antioch to lose power during a storm. What's not common is for the repairs to take longer than a day.

“Everybody around us has power. Our street lights out front doesn’t work and our home doesn’t work," Sudberry said.

His big concern during these summer storms is the heat and how it would affect his 82-year-old mother since they didn't have air conditioning.

Sudberry walked News4 through what he did while waiting for the power to come back on.

"Well, you gotta watch when you open your refrigerator and how much and how long you keep it open. Our cell phones are about to go dead. We’re keeping them charged out of the automobile," Sudberry said.

Nashville Electric Service sent News4 a statement:

"Most of the remaining outages are to individual homes, so crews will continue to make repairs customer-by-customer. They will work around the clock until every customer has power."

It turns out the issue was a bad transformer.