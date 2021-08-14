NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The annual Tomato Art Festival in East Nashville wraps up on Saturday, bringing lots of people together.
The theme at this year’s festival is “A uniter, not a divider, bringing together fruits and vegetables.”
Crowds lined the streets in East Nashville enjoying live entertainment.
The Tomato Art Festival kicks off this weekend in eccentric East Nashville. In the Five Points neighborhood east of the Cumberland River and, the Tomato-centered event is right at home.
The Tomato Art Festival has been around since 2004, bringing people from around the area to enjoy fun-themed art, music, shopping and wacky costume contests.
“Every chance I get when there’s live music in Nashville, I try to go and see it and I saw the lineup this year and I just had to go,” said Alex Altman.
“I live the 5K that they hold around East Nashville,” said Jack Underwood. “I didn’t do it this morning but it’s always a fun thing.”
The festival ended at 7 p.m. Saturday.
