NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Andrew Jackson Police Youth Camp will be suspending its traditional week-long camp for the 2020 season because the coronavirus pandemic, the Andrew Jackson Fraternal Order of Police Lodge announced on Tuesday.
For more than 60 years the Andrew Jackson Police Youth Camp has provided six week-long summer camps to at-risk youth from the Nashville community.
"It has been our mission to establish positive lasting relationships with our attendees through various activities and mentorship opportunities during these camps," the FOP said in a statement. "Due to the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 virus, for the first time in our organization's history, we are regrettably suspending our traditional week-long youth camp for the 2020 season. This action is disappointing, but necessary.
"We will continue to re-evaluate this position as time progresses, but it is crucial that we keep the families of our community and the officers that serve them as the top of our priority list. Unnecessarily exposing them to this virus would be detrimental to our overall mission."
The Andrew Jackson Police Youth Camp staff is actively seeking ways to develop alternative opportunities to pursue its mission within the communities while maintaining the safety of all involved.
"We look forward to visiting with our communities again later this year as we work to continue building friendships, one child at a time."
