GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Goodlettsville Fire Department and Nashville Fire Department Hazmat team are investigating an ammonia leak at the Tyson plant located near Interstate 65.
Crews were dispatched to the plant at 4:39 a.m. because of a large ammonia leak at the facility. The building was evacuated and many streets and the interstate in the area were closed because of the threat.
The Grand Ole RV Resort campground located closed to the plant, located at 201 Cartwright St., was evacuated as a precaution. The Goodlettsville Fire Department advised residents who live in the area of the plant should remain indoors and leave all windows and doors closed.
The Nashville Fire Department said no one was transported from the scene by ambulance. There may have been one person who went to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment, but the injury is unknown.
By 8:30 a.m., the roads in the area had been reopened.
The cause of the leak remains under investigation.
