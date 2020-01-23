 

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old missing from Chattanooga. She could possibly be in the Nashville area.

Lucy Lucas was last seen at her home on Third Avenue in Chattanooga on Tuesday. She contacted a family member and said she would return home on Wednesday., but has not returned. The TBI said she could be in the Nashville area.

Lucy is a 12-year-old Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4’8” and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have information about Lucy’s whereabouts, contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

