NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Amazon will host its Career Day 2020 on Wednesday, Sept. 16 as it seeks to hire more than 1,000 employees in Tennessee and more than 500 in Nashville.
As part of the nationwide virtual event, Amazon will give attendees the opportunity to learn about the 33,000 corporate and tech jobs currently available at the company, with thousands of hourly positions across the company's operations network to be announced soon. Of the total available jobs, 1,128 are in Tennessee and 527 in the city of Nashville. All Amazon jobs come with industry-leading pay and competitive benefits, including a minimum wage of $15 per hour, health insurance, up to 20 weeks of parental leave and company funded upskilling opportunities.
The Career Day event includes three hours of mainstage programming that will feature fireside chats, panel discussions, and interviews with leading career advice experts and Amazon executives. Participants will also be able to register online for interactive code reviews and fulfillment center workshops, as well as one of the 20,000 individualized career coaching sessions with an Amazon recruiter.
“The impact of COVID-19 continues to affect hundreds of thousands of people across the country. Whether you’re looking to start your career or searching for a new opportunity, many Americans need the tools, training, and support to get hired or get back to work,” said Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Amazon, in a news release. “We are mobilizing more than 1,000 experienced recruiters and HR professionals to help job seekers across the country access opportunities at Amazon or elsewhere.”
Last year, 17,000 job seekers attended Amazon Career Day events in six U.S. cities – and more than 200,000 people applied for jobs in the week leading up to the event. Building on that success, Amazon is taking the event virtual and opening Amazon Career Day 2020 to everyone, regardless of their location.
