NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Yards towers aren’t even complete, but Amazon is continuing to show its investment in Nashville.
Amazon has plans to build a massive shipping hub in the 100 Oaks area. The main goal of this facility will be to get out same-day deliveries and Prime Now online orders.
Last year, Amazon paid nearly $23 million for the old Harry’s frozen food warehouse on Armory Drive. They kept quiet for a while about what the plans were for the site, but new files to the Metro Board of Zoning show that a central shipping hub is in the works.
Amazon plans to demolish the existing building and construct their own 200,000 square foot warehouse. It’s a move that would bring 170 additional jobs to Nashville.
This shipping hub will be in addition to its existing locations in La Vergne, north Nashville and Mt. Juliet.
