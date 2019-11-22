NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Amazon Books will open its first store in the greater Nashville region on Friday at The Mall at Green Hills.
The Nashville location will be the 21st Amazon Books location nationwide.
The stores are highly-curated with books, devices, toys and games and other customer favorites. All of the products in the stores are selected by a team of curators and are either rated 4 stars or above, are bestsellers in the stores or on Amazon.com or are new releases. Curators consider books based on Amazon.com customer ratings, pre-orders, sales and popularity on Goodreeds, Kindle reading behaviors and their expert assessments.
Amazon Books is open to all customers. Prime members pay the Amazon.com price in store and customers who aren’t Prime members can easily sign-up for a free 30-day trail and receive the Amazon.com price in store.
Amazon Books hours are Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and 12-6 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.