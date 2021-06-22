NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Almost 1 million Tennesseans are expected to travel over the Independence Day holiday, according to AAA.
AAA forecasts travel volumes for the holiday – July 1-5 – will be the second highest on record, nearing the highs set in 2019.
More than 47.7 million Americans will take at least one domestic trip during the holiday period. This represents an increase of nearly 40% from last year and just 2.5% fewer than the 2019 holiday weekend.
Tennessee travel figures are also rebounding from last year. Over 992,000 Tennesseans are forecast to take a trip during the holiday weekend. That’s the second-most on record, and 34% more than the 2020 holiday period.
“Travel is back this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue vacations they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group, in a news release. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day.”
While all modes of travel will see increased demand this Independence Day, road trips continue to dominate this summer. Despite the highest gas prices in seven years, more than 91% of holiday travel will be by car.
An expected 43.6 million Americans (939,000 Tennesseans) will drive to their destinations, the highest on record for this holiday and 5% more than the previous record set in 2019.
“Road trips provide a sense of freedom and more control over the duration of your trip,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group, in a news release. “Expensive gas prices are unlikely to deter Americans from that road trip many have waited more than a year for. If anything, motorists are more likely to cut back on other expenses like lodging and dining out, to offset the higher cost of fuel.”
Those who travel by car are likely to find the most expensive gas prices since 2014. Last year Tennessee gas prices averaged $1.94 on Independence Day. On Tuesday, Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.85 per gallon.
To check gas prices, click here.
