NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Schools reports almost 1,000 students and 100 staff members are in quarantine after close contact with someone with COVID-19.
According to data updated on Monday, 95 staff members were quarantined or isolated and 52 had tested positive for COVID-19. For students, 980 students were in quarantine or isolated and 207 were confirmed positive for COVID-19.
John Trotwood Moore Middle (70 students), Harpeth Valley Elementary (62 students) and Gower Elementary (60 students) have more than 50 students currently in quarantine.
Harpeth Valley Elementary (13 students), A.Z. Kelley Elementary (10 students) have double-digit positive COVID-19 cases.
Click to view the entire list of Metro Schools COVID-19 report.
Metro Schools partners with the Metro Public Health Department for its school nurse program.
When a positive case of COVID-19 is identified, our school nurses conduct contact tracing to identify potential for an outbreak or further transmission of the virus.
Staff who quarantine or self-isolate are given remote work opportunities, and students are able to be counted present for attendance if they participate in remote instruction by completing their assigned work in Schoology. MNPS Virtual School will provide individualized instructional support to students who cannot attend school in person during their quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.