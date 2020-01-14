NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee announced on Tuesday that Alliance-Bernstein will be expanding its operations in Nashville.
The asset management firm’s expansion will create 200 new jobs in Davidson County. Those jobs will be in various technical, operations and compliance positions.
In May 2018 Alliance-Bernstein announced plans to relocate its headquarters from New York City to Nashville and bring more than 1,000 jobs to Middle Tennessee.
Alliance-Bernstein plans to move into its downtown headquarters at Nashville’s Fifth & Broadway development by the end of the year.
