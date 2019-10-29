NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Allegiant Travel Company, the parent company of Allegiant Air, announced Tuesday plans to establish a base of operations at Nashville International Airport, according to a news release.
The Las Vegas-based company will invest $50 million to establish the new base, creating at least 66 new, high-wage jobs and housing two Airbus aircraft.
The company plans to begin its base operations here on Feb. 13, 2020. The airport will become the airline’s 19th aircraft base.
According to the news release, Nashville boasts a booming business environment, with health care, distribution, automotive and hospitality and entertainment being the most prominent industries. Nashville hosted more than 15.2 million visitors in 2018.
“Making vacations accessible is at the heart of everything we do,” said Keith Hansen, Allegiant’s vice president of government affairs, in a news release. “As a premier destination for visitors from all over the world, and a growing, diverse city attracting new residents, Nashville hits all the right notes for an Allegiant base. Having locally-based aircraft and crews will give us a wide range of options for new service, meaning more opportunities for affordable and convenient nonstop flights.”
“Allegiant’s growth in this market will prove to be another asset to Nashville, and we welcome this substantial investment,” said Doug Kreulen, BNA President and CEO, in a news release. “Generating jobs and economic activity and providing competitive air service reinforces the strategic direction of BNA and the highly valuable role the airport plays in the economic vitality of Middle Tennessee.”
Allegiant began operating at BNA in 2018 and currently offers 12 non-stop routes – Orlando/Sanford, St. Pete-Clearwater, Punta Gorda and Sarasota, FL; Harrisburg and Lehigh Valley, PA; Bentonville/Fayetteville, AR; Cedar Rapids, IA; Grand Rapids, MI; Syracuse, NY; Cleveland, OH and Richmond, VA. During 2019 to date, Allegiant has flown more than 177,000 passengers through Nashville (January through September).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.