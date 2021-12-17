NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer escaped serious injuries after an alleged DUI driver crashed into his police car late Wednesday night on Bell Road at Percy Priest Dam.
Police said Officer Phillip Burke was in the car with blue lights activated blocking the road because of an earlier wreck when Sara Noriega, 40, crashed into the car.
Noriega was charged with DUI. She was arrested early Friday morning and released after posting bond. Police said Burke was not seriously hurt in the crash.
