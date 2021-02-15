NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - All non-essential Metro Nashville-Davidson County facilities will be closed on Tuesday as Nashville experiences severe winter weather, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management said Monday evening.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management is working with the Metro Nashville Government departments and essential community services to respond to severe winter weather forecast by the National Weather Service.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of Middle Tennessee through 6 a.m. Tuesday. Significant snow, sleet and freezing rain accumulations are likely.

Metro Nashville departments as well as state agencies met virtually with OEM to coordinate resources and preparations for the winter weather.

Metro Nashville Public Schools:

Metro Nashville Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, February 16, due to hazardous weather and road conditions.

Before- and after-care programs will be closed.

All after-school activities are canceled as well, including sports practices, games, performances, parent meetings, etc.

YMCA Fun Company emergency childcare sites will also be closed Tuesday.

District offices will be closed physically but remain open virtually, and 12-month employees will report to work remotely unless their positions require them to report in person.

Metro Schools were closed on Monday for a teacher in-service day.

Courts:

General Sessions and State Trial Courts in-person court proceedings closed.

Juvenile Court of Metro Nashville & Davidson County will be closed.

The Davidson County Clerk’s Office:

All branches of the Davidson County Clerk’s Office are also closed; contact the Davidson County Clerk’s Office at www.nashvilleclerk.com.

The Davidson County Trustee’s Office:

The Davidson County Trustee’s Office will be closed Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Click for information or call 615-862-6330.

Metro Nashville government:

All Nashville Public Library facilities, The Nashville Farmer’s Market, Davidson County Election Commission and Metro Codes will also be closed.

Essential services, such as Metro Police and Nashville Fire emergency response, as well as road work and emergency cold weather sheltering, will continue.

For Order of Protection assistance, please call 615-880-1100 or visit the Family Safety Center at 610 Murfreesboro Pk.

The Metro Historical and Historic Zoning Commission will be open during regular business hours as staff work remotely.

To request non-emergency Metro services, visit hub.nashville.gov, use the hubNashville 311 app, or call 311 from 8am-5pm Monday through Friday.

Metro Nashville Public Works:

Snow & Ice Removal Updates

MPW crews continue to plow and salt primary routes across Davidson County. Crews have been out since 5:30 a.m. Sunday running 12-hour shifts and will continue efforts to ensure primary routes are passable. All secondary routes have been salted, though as more precipitation continues to fall and temperatures plummet, please keep in mind that salt will become less effective. MPW urges drivers to avoid the roadways while crews work to clear sleet, ice and snow.

Trash & Recycling Updates

In addition to the delay caused by the Presidents’ Day holiday, inclement weather has caused additional delays for trash and recycling collection this week. To prioritize safety for all, we will not be collecting trash or recycling on Tuesday. Residents with Monday collections, previously scheduled to be picked up on Tuesday will be picked up next Monday, Feb. 22. The department will assess conditions and decide about Tuesday collections, currently scheduled to be picked up on Wednesday, at a later time.

There will be no trash or recycling collection Tuesday. All Metro Convenience Centers will be closed Tuesday.

WeGo Public Transit:

WeGo Transit to end service early Monday, cancels regional service on Tuesday WeGo Public Transit will reduce the number of routes operating effective at 6:15 p.m. with service ending early. The agency is also canceling regional service on Tuesday.

COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers:

All COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers operated by Meharry Medical College, including at Nissan Stadium Lot N, will remain closed through the week of Feb. 15 due to inclement weather.

COVID-19 Vaccinations:

The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is closed at the Music City Center is closed Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

All MPHD clinics will be closed. Metro Animal Care and Control will be operating on call for emergencies.

Metro Nashville Police Department:

The MNPD continues to have increased manpower on the streets by holding officers over for at least 2 hours past the normal conclusion of their shifts.

Officers across the eight precincts assigned to the new enhanced shift to combat violent crime will be working this evening from 5 p.m. through 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to help answer calls.

Between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, there were 21 reports of property damage crashes and one report of an injury crash, an indication that many Nashvillians heeded the call to travel if only absolutely necessary.

Officers on Sunday began offering displaced persons rides to area shelters. Several transports have taken place. That initiative is continuing.

OEM Cold Patrols:

The Nashville OEM ESU members will continue cold patrol in the evenings to check on members of the homeless community who are out in the cold.

OEM ESU members will also provide blankets, gloves, hand warmers and other care items to those who would like them.

Transportation to the Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter or other sheltering options will be arranged for people who want to get out of the cold.

Cold Patrol Results:

Saturday 2/13/2021

8 personnel worked - 48 manhours

5 vehicles out working

119 Blankets distributed (all time high)

12 Blue Plastic Tarps

36 Care Packages Created by Belmont Students

Sunday 2/14/2021

8 ESU Personnel - 68 Manhours

5 Vehicles out working

25 Blankets distributed

22 Care Packages Created by Belmont Students

6 people transported to shelter by Nashville Homeless Connection

Extreme Cold Weather Shelter:

An Extreme Cold Weather Shelter will remain open Monday and Tuesday at the Nashville Fairgrounds, 500 Wedgewood Ave., Nashville.

The cold weather shelter will remain open during the day Monday through Tuesday morning. People with pets are welcome at the Cold Weather Overflow Shelter.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Metro Social Services will encourage people to enter the shelters in the evening and then stay inside the shelter.

Metro Social Services is in touch with nonprofits to coordinate their questions around transportation, etc.

People should use the Nashville Rescue Mission first. People with pets are welcome at the Extreme Cold Weather Shelter.

Clients Serviced:

Saturday to Sunday: 102 people and 4 dogs - 60 decided to stay during the day on Sunday (shelter remained open all day)

Sunday to Monday: 135 people and 5 dogs, 90 chose to stay Monday morning (shelter will remain open).

Metro Water Services:

Customers are urged to take necessary precautions to prevent water pipes in your home from freezing:

Remove all exterior hose connections and insulate the hose bibs.

Cover foundation vents.

Insulate exposed water pipes.

Allow your home’s warmer air to reach the water pipes by opening cabinet doors.

Allow a small trickle of water, about the size of a pencil lead, to run from a cold-water faucet.

Keep meter box closed to prevent cold air from reaching the meter and the pipes.

Locate the water shut-off valve inside your home. The ability to quickly close this valve may prevent further damage to your home if one of your interior pipes burst. The shut-off valve may be in the basement, under the kitchen sink, in a utility closet, near the hot water heater, or even under your home in a crawl space. If you think you have found it, be sure to test it and consider labelling it so it is easy to locate.

If you do experience frozen water lines, remember to never use open flames. An open flame could cause the water in the pipe to turn into steam and build up enough pressure to split the pipe. Sometimes ice in a pipe will melt if you warm it with a hair dryer or wrap it in hot towels.

For leaking or broken pipes within your home, contact a plumber. Leaking or broken water mains should be reported to (615) 862-4600 immediately.