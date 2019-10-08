NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The All American 400 race will stay at the Fairgrounds, the Metro Fair Board decided at Tuesday’s meeting.
The Fair Board said despite the money track operators owe the city, they will still be hosting the race at Fairgrounds speedway.
The track operators owe between $150,000 to $175,000 to the Fair Board.
Operators said races have been rained out eight months out of the year and construction issues have kept them from coming up with the money.
“The quicker we can all sit down and discuss these issues, and lay them all out on the line and the table, the quicker we can get them resolved,” said Claire Formosa, vice president of Formosa Promotions, which operates the speedway.
The Fair Board decided to start negotiations with Formosa Promotions immediately. They will discuss the possibility of renegotiating the lease or billing date.
The 35th annual All American 400 will be held at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville on Nov. 3.
