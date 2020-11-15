NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell will discuss the next chapter in U.S. foreign policy as part of Vanderbilt University’s first Chancellor’s Lecture Series event of the 2020-21 season.
The virtual event scheduled for Monday at 5:30 p.m. will be hosted by Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier and moderated by professor Jon Meacham, who holds the Carolyn T. and Robert M. Rogers Chair in American Presidency.
Participants will discuss the future of U.S. foreign policy and diplomacy following the results of the recent presidential and congressional elections, followed by a moderated Q&A.
The event will take place remotely and is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Click to register for the event.
Albright served as secretary of state after her appointment in 1997 by President Bill Clinton. She became the first woman to serve in that role, and at the time, the highest-ranking woman in government. In 2012 President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.
Powell was appointed secretary of state by President George W. Bush. He served at President Ronald Reagan’s national security adviser from 1987-1989. He served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for President George H.W. Bush and for President Clinton from 1989-1993.
