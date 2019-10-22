NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville airport firefighters have been battling fires on Tuesday afternoon, but don’t worry, it’s just a training exercise.
The training is to make sure firefighters are ready to go if the worst-case incident were to happen.
With more than 500 flights going in and out of Nashville International Airport every day, first responders there have to be prepared.
“Book knowledge is on thing, getting to do the hands-on work of driving the truck spraying the water, actually having a fire simulated having to prepare for the wind on a day like today,” said Nashville International Airport Police Lt. Jeremy Riel.
The firefighters went over the simulation several times on Tuesday. Other firefighters will get their chance during the real-life scenario on Wednesday and Thursday.
Bottom line is to make sure they’re ready for any emergencies involving anything from a small jet up to a 787.
