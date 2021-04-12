NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Beginning Monday night, terminal pick-ups and drop-offs at Nashville International Airport will be on the arrivals level, the airport announced Monday.
The changes are temporary and will be in place weeknights from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.
The airport said the changes are needed as construction continues on the new canopy and pedestrian bridge, directly over traffic lanes at the terminal.
This includes pick-ups and drop-offs by family or friends (private vehicles) and drop-offs by commercial vehicles (Uber, Lyft, taxis, shuttles, limousines and livery cars). Normally drop-offs are made on the top level of the terminal.
Pick-ups by Uber, Lyft, taxis, shuttles, limousines and livery, will remain at the Ground Transportation Center at Terminal Garage 2 as normal.
Changes in the pick-up and drop-off locations at night will continue until fall 2021.
