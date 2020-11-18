NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Airbnb announced on Wednesday a crackdown on party houses throughout Nashville.
As a part of this effort, more than 100 listing across the city that have received complaints or otherwise violated the company’s policies on parties and events are currently suspended or have been removed from the Airbnb platform.
The follows Airbnb’s policy change to ban parties at Airbnb listings globally until furthers notice.
The vast majority of hosts in Nashville contribute positively to their neighborhoods and economy, and they also take important steps to help prevent unauthorized parties – like establishing clear house rules, quiet hours and communicating in advance with their guests.
“Our actions today address the small minority of hosts who have previously received warnings about hosting responsibly or have otherwise violated our policies,” Airbnb said in a news release.
The actions were communicated to the hosts last week.
Airbnb announced a global ban on “party houses” in 2019 alongside a 24/7 Neighborhood Support Hotline where neighbors can call anytime and reach a trained agent to share their concerns.
Issues raised by Tennesseans through the hotline led directly to many of the listing suspensions announced Wednesday.
“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, it’s more important than ever that we all do our part to reduce the number of large gatherings and parties amid the pandemic, and contribute to help putting a stop to this irresponsible behavior,” said Viviana Jordan, Tennessee public policy manager for Airbnb, in a news release. “By bringing greater awareness to our 24/7 neighbor support line, we hope to strengthen the enforcement of our ban on parties in Nashville and throughout the state.”
