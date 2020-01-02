NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A property on the historic register, part of Nashville for more than 130 years, is coming down soon.
The Albert Samuel Warren House on Broadway is making way for a new development. One man said he tried for years to save it.
"I do appreciate historical items and machinery that was incredibly built," said Barry Walker, referring to shelves covered with antique cameras.
Walker's office tells a lot of what you should know about him. He embraces history and quality.
He said that's a large part of how he came to be founder, developer, designer and creator of Marathon Village, an area of shops and businesses in what was once factory space.
"People love going back to the historical area of what it was really like 100 years ago," said Walker.
With that, another property caught Walker's eye.
The Albert Samuel Warren House was built in 1888 on the corner of Broadway and 19th Avenue South. Today, the home is surrounded in gates. Boards and bricks are visible on the porch from where sections of the house have already been removed.
A plan was approved last year for new homes, a hotel and shops at the corner where the house now stands.
In his years trying to save it, Walker's plan was to contract a company to move the house from Broadway to Marathon Village. The distance of travel would have been about a mile.
"They'd have to dig underneath it," said Walker. "They'd slide steel beams to support it."
The plan didn't pan out.
"We had problems with NES, AT&T and all the services," Walker continued. "It would have some poles moved."
Walker said in a city losing so much for visitors to see, he's not sure where trolleys will take tourists before long.
"If England started tearing down all their buildings, we wouldn't even go over there," he said. "Those people from England and Europe came over here and built these beautiful structures, and what do we do? We tear them down! It doesn't make any sense! You've got to think these things out. We need to get creative and try to save these structures. It makes Nashville a unique city."
"If it's on the historic register, it should be that it stays up, and it can't be demolished," Walker continued. "It's all about the almighty dollar."
Metro Historic Commission Executive Director W. Tim Walker told News 4:
"My office’s 90 day hold on demolition permits for National Register listed and eligible properties expired many months ago, and the owner had fulfilled the requirements of the Specific Plan required by the Metro Planning Commission that related to the structure’s demolition.
The demolition of this building is a real loss for our city and its’ unique character, history, and sense of place. I am hopeful we (MHC, Metro Council, the Mayor’s Office & other Metro departments) can work together to create better policies and new incentives that deter the demolition of other historic resources in Davidson County."
