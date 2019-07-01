NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman who was violently attacked by a panhandler in downtown Nashville is raising concerns about growing aggression.
According to a police report, that woman was walking down Union Street around 9 p.m. on June 21 when a man approached her asking for money.
When she told him she didn’t have cash, he hit her across the face, coins still in his hand, and pushed her into oncoming traffic. A driver had to slam the breaks to avoid hitting her.
That man was identified as Timothy Donahue.
“It was probably 10 years ago the last time I came and I don’t remember it being so many,” tourist Julianna Cordes said.
“It's just kind of scary,” Lisa Short said. “We're both from Nashville and it's just kind of scary that's it's happening in our hometown.”
She and her daughter said they were harassed while trying to park their car for lunch downtown.
A woman told them she was a parking attendant, then proceeded to ask them for money. They told her they didn’t have cash.
“As we were walking away she followed us and was screaming about how she hadn't eaten last night and how she hadn't had anything to drink,” Lisa’s daughter Suzanne said.
“I have a place in my heart where I feel for these people,” Cordes said. “There's a lot of people in need and you hope that they wouldn't turn on someone who isn't handing out.”
“It shook up my mom and it just kind of made me angry,” Suzanne said. “We don't need to be harassed while getting out of the car.”
Metro Police told News4 they arrest Donahue almost every day.
