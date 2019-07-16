NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The countdown began 50 years ago Tuesday (July 16) for astronauts to land on the moon.
After the countdown reached zero, Apollo 11 cleared the tower, then cleared the boundaries of earth giving mankind a new perspective on its home planet.
Many places across the country are celebrating the monumental achievement by NASA.
In Nashville, the Adventure Science Center has a special exhibit for all of the Apollo missions.
Three astronauts – Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins – launched into space 50 years ago on what ended up being one of the greatest achievements in American history – the Apollo 11 mission.
This weekend at the Adventure Science Center, visitors can check out some of that history.
Many weren’t alive to watch the Apollo 11 mission launch, but the Adventure Science Center is celebrating with exhibits this week.
“We’ve been recognizing Apollo all year and it’s kind of building up to the landing this weekend,” said Derrick Rohl, planetarium manager at Adventure Science Center. “We’ve got hands-on activities, planetarium shows and special exhibits.”
Whether you’re curious to feel what being on the moon is like or see what the Saturn V rocket looked like when its engines came to life, the science center has it covered.
“Being there’s a lot of history to it. There’s a lot of text, but a lot of historical images that you can see and it’s a great chance for grandparents, for instance, to come take a look and walk through the timeline of the space race and share some of those memories with their grandkids,” said Rohl.
In Washington, DC, the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum unveiled Armstrong’s refurbished spacesuit.
The suit is part of the museum’s exhibit showcasing artifacts of the mission.
The suit was made from a combination of 12 synthetic materials with up to 21 layers.
According to the Air and Space Museum, Armstrong wore the suit for about 12 hours.
