BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - First responders spent the day helping with a pet adoption event.
Porsche of Nashville partnered with Tennessee SCPA for the event held in Brentwood.
There were food trucks, a dog trainer and a silent auction at the event. Participants also had the chance to help some of the people in Waverly recovering from last month’s deadly flooding.
“The main reason was for adoption, but the tragedy in Waverly added a whole different dimension into the event with the need for the flooded animals, that’s an aspect of the event,” said Greg Harrison with Porsche of Nashville.
The Tennessee SPCA collected items like beds, kennels and leashes that will be donated to the Humphreys County Humane Society.
