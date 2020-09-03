NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The number of active cases of COVID-19 is at its lowest levels since May, increasing the call from some to ease restrictions on the city.

The Metro Public Health Department reported 1,265 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the lowest number since May 31. In July there were 5,800 active cases in Davidson County. The health department also reported 73 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the county's total case number to

"We must remain vigilant. Over the past week we have had progress," said Mayor John Cooper at his weekly coronavirus briefing held Thursday morning. "We are a model of effective response. As our metrics improve, we will gradually adjust the dial of our economic changes."

The positive numbers and improving metrics led to a change in the reopening plan that went into effect on Tuesday with larger gatherings being allowed, up to 125 people, people being allowed to sit at bars with social distancing and the return of the transpotainment industry, such as pedal taverns and party barges.

"More venues are opening up. We're looking at multiple metrics. We've adjusted in a thoughtful process," said Dr. Alex Jahangir, chair of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force. "I don't think we're being slow without any direction."

Officials are concerned there could be a relapse after the Labor Day weekend when more people may be looking to get together for events. There was a surge in cases following Memorial Day and the July 4 holiday.

"As we go into the holiday weekend, remain vigilant," said Jahangir. "If you go out, wear a mask and don't gather in large groups. We had spikes after July 4th and Memorial Day."

Jahangir reported Thursday the doubling rate for Nashville has improved to 150 days. This is the number of days it would take for the confirmed cases of COVID-19 to double. This has improved 33 days since the last update.

The health department made a couple of changes to the way it reports numbers.

The way the 7-day positive rate is calculated was changed so it would be easier to compare with state numbers and the surrounding counties. The state recently changed how it calculated the rate.

Now, the total number of positive tests is divided by the number of tests administered.

"The updated formula continues to show the virus is slowing in our community," said Jahangir.

The 7-day positive rate on Thursday was 6.6%.

The health department also changed how it was reporting the number of tests.

Beginning Thursday the department is using raw lab data to calculate attack rates and to give testing numbers. Previously the department used investigation data auto generated in NBS marked as either "not a case" or a "confirmed case."

The change resulted in the addition of around 80,000 new tests, which are of patients who have tested multiple times in the past.

"That was a one-time adjustment," said Jahangir.