NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Acme Feed & Seed will be closing its doors temporarily citing the lack of enforcement of mandates as the reason.

"What we have learned is without enforcement of the mandates, those of us who follow them are penalized," said Acme Feed & Seed Owner Tom Morales in a news release. "Lack of enforcement has given the rule breakers the economic advantage and fosters a free for all, and a general disrespect for our hospitality community. We see the lack of enforcement of their own mandates by the city as the determining factor in our decision to close Acme until science says it's safe."

Acme Feed & Seed closed in March when the city asked businesses to close as the COVID-19 pandemic emerged as a threat to the collective health of the city, a country and world. Acme furloughed 200 employees, allowing them to keep their benefits, insurance and assurance they had a job on the other side of the crisis.

"The messages from our federal leadership was and continues to be muddled, so we decided as a company we would listen to science. Our decisions would be primarily based on the safety of our staff and customers, followed by the economics of operating in this climate," said Morales. "We needed strong leadership to set the example for a path forward, leadership never came."

Morales said locally the efforts were successful to a degree that they felt encouraged to try and reopen and take advantage of the PPP relieve dollars.

"While our doors will be temporarily closed, our hearts are still open to the city of Nashville, its residents, and our local music community," said Morales. "We will strive to once again find a way to pivot and provide a platform to showcase the authentic Music City. We will focus on live streams benefitting charities like the one we hosted back in June that raised $50,000 for the Music Health Alliance.

"We'll focus on small, curated private events that we can have full control over from start to finish. We'll focus on ways to bring our city together safely at a time when we all need it most."