NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - ACME Feed and Seed on Broadway is back open.

The popular bar and restaurant made the decision to temporarily close its doors in October.

Kendall Morales, the restaurant’s director of events and sales, said vaccinations allowed them to reopen. Her family owns ACME Feed and Seed.

“I feel like everybody is more confident. A lot of our staff is getting vaccinated which makes us feel a lot better about having people in the building,” said Morales. “In October it felt like a lot of educating was still having to happen and our bartenders who were here to serve drinks and make people have a good time, they were having to be the mask police.”

Patrons can expect a few new changes when they visit.

“Before you could kind of mingle around ACME and go to different floors, now we’re putting an emphasis on getting seated when you arrive. Wear your mask until you get to your table,’ said Morales.

There is no dancing right now, but live music is still being played.

“Everybody’s been so great to come in and they’ve been complying with everything,” said Morales. “Our staff has been able to have more fun at their job which is to make other people have fun. It’s been a nice balance this time.”

Morales said they hope to be completely back to normal by next spring.