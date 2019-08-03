NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A suspected would-be robber’s father is speaking out.
Kenneth Cathey Jr. is accused of attempted aggravated robbery.
The man he’s accused of victimizing, Tevin Kelly, fought back.
Police said Kelly shot Cathey after he attempted to rob him at an ATM at the US Bank on Bell Road in Antioch Tuesday night.
Kenneth Cathey Sr. said he just wants to see his son.
Cathey Sr. claims that no one in his family has had any communication with him since before Tuesday night's shooting.
“I need to see my son. this is who i need to see.”
Cathey Sr. said he got the call from his son’s girlfriend about him being shot.
“I said that’s not my son’s character. I have not known him to be a robber. i have not known these things," said Cathey Sr.
Cathey's father said his son lives in the area and visits the bank often to use the ATM.
Cathey Sr. told News4 that he has reached out Vanderbilt University Medical Center and police multiple times throughout the week asking when can he see his son.
“To this day I've asked, just a sign of life, just let me lay eyes on my child. It's not happening," said Cathey.
Cathey said he found out yesterday from a detective that his son is stable.
News4 reached out to VUMC for a comment. VUMC said due HIPAA laws they cannot comment on this situation.
