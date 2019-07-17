NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted for aggravated rape in at least six separate cases has been arrested in Wisconsin, according to police.

Metro Police said Willie A. Williams was arrested by U.S. Marshal Office in Milwaukee, WI.

Williams, 20, was wanted for aggravated rape, aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery.

Acting on a Crime Stoppers tip, U.S. Marshals found Williams hiding in the attic of his mother's Milwaukee home. He is suspected of victimizing seven women.