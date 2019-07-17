NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted for aggravated rape in at least six separate cases has been arrested in Wisconsin, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A 20-year-old Nashville man is believed to have victimized seven women, in six separate cases.
Metro Police said Willie A. Williams was arrested by U.S. Marshal Office in Milwaukee, WI.
Williams, 20, was wanted for aggravated rape, aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery.
Acting on a Crime Stoppers tip, U.S. Marshals found Williams hiding in the attic of his mother's Milwaukee home. He is suspected of victimizing seven women.
Acting on a Crime Stoppers tip, US Marshals in Wisconsin today arrested suspected serial rapist Willie Williams, 20, hiding in the attic of his mother's Milwaukee residence. He is suspected of victimizing 7 women. Williams will be brought back to Nashville in the near future. pic.twitter.com/mAKn3Eq30W— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 17, 2019
