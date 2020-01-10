NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - US Marshals have captured an accused murder of a Nashville man in Arkansas after the December crime on Edgehill Avenue.
Xavier Holloway, 26, was wanted for the murder of 21-year-old Terry Smith. Information developed here in Nashville led to Holloway's arrest in Arkansas.
Officers were called to a shooting at 7:30 p.m. December 12 in the 1000 block of Edgehill Avenue near midtown Nashville where they found Smith dead from a gunshot wound.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
