Terry C. Smith was shot and killed Thursday night in the Edgehill neighborhood of Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - US Marshals have captured an accused murder of a Nashville man in Arkansas after the December crime on Edgehill Avenue.

Xavier Holloway, 26, was wanted for the murder of 21-year-old Terry Smith. Information developed here in Nashville led to Holloway's arrest in Arkansas.

Officers were called to a shooting at 7:30 p.m. December 12 in the 1000 block of Edgehill Avenue near midtown Nashville where they found Smith dead from a gunshot wound.

