NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The FDA recently approved a second antiviral pill to treat COVID-19. News4 checked in with a local expert to learn more about the options.
“This is another tool in the toolbox, but it by no means replaces the most important thing that we need everyone to know and that is to get vaccinated,” said Dr. April Kapu, President of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
Merck’s Molnupiravir is the latest medication authorized by the FDA for COVID-19 treatment. This approval comes only a day after Pfizer’s antiviral pill was also authorized for emergency use.
“It would be largely given in the primary care setting. This would be for patients 12 and up that are at risk for more severe disease, and you would want to get it within five days of that COVID positive diagnosis,” said Kapu.
On the other hand, Merck’s Molnupiravir pill is only for adults ages 18 and older.
“The good news is that they are both available for our use and that it has been shown to be effective in reducing hospitalizations which is the big important factor here as we are dealing with COVID-19,” said Kapu.
Pfizer’s option was reported to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID by 89%, compared to only 30% with Merck’s pill.
Nonetheless, Kapu emphasized the importance of speaking with your doctor about what works best for you.
“You want to ask those questions because there are some contraindications around taking both of these pills,” said Kapu. “You want to have those discussions with your provider. There are several different things they will check off and ask to see if you are eligible to take that pill.”
