NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee gas price average held steady over last week with Monday’s average the same as one week ago, according to data provided by AAA – The Auto Club Group.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.88 which is the same as one month ago and 94 cents more than one year ago.

Gas prices on the rise in Tennessee Tennessee gas prices rose four cents over last week as a forecast record-breaking 939,000 Tennesseans hit the road for the Independence Day holiday weekend, AAA reports.

“Peak summer driving season is in full-swing as Americans hit the road to explore and gas prices are not backing down,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group, in a news release. “Motorists are paying, on average, nearly a dollar more a gallon than last summer to fill up and close to 40 cents more than in 2019.”

AAA said 92% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3. The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.69 for regular unleaded while the highest 10% of pump prices are $3.14 for regular unleaded. Tennessee remains the 10th least expensive market in the nation.

In Tennessee, the most expensive metro markets in the past week were Memphis ($2.93), Johnson City ($2.93) and Morristown ($2.92) and the least expensive metro markets were Cleveland ($2.82), Chattanooga ($2.82) and Clarksville ($2.86).

The price of crude oil, which fluctuated last week following OPEC’s failure to reach an agreement on production increases, continues to be a dominant factor in determining how high prices will go this summer. Last week ended with higher crude prices than the start, though still under $75/barrel. AAA believes those prices have the potential to increase this week, which will only lead to more expensive pump prices, especially amid robust demand.

On the week, about 25 state averages increased by at least two cents with a few seeing a jump on nine cents or more. State averages range from as low as $2.76 in Mississippi to as expensive at $4.31 in California.

