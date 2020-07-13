Metro Nashville-Davidson County Detention Center

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Sheriff's Office reports 84 inmates are currently testing positive for COVID-19 and 208 inmates have recovered, according to a news release on Monday.

The sheriff's office said 257 inmates are currently on restriction.

There are currently 27 sheriff's office employees testing positive for COVID-19 and 21 have recovered.

There are currently 1,150 being held in Davidson County facilities - 978 males and 172 females.

This is down from 180 inmates reported to have tested positive and 360 inmates on restriction on July 3. There were also 24 employees who had tested positive and 42 test results pending on July 3.

