Metro Police arrested six men and seized six firearms after pursuing two vehicles and multiple suspects on foot on Monday night, police announced Wednesday.
Outstanding coordinated work between MNPD Violent Crimes detectives & @THPNashville Aviation led to the overnight recovery of a Jeep Grand Cherokee stolen in Smyrna & a Dodge Ram pickup truck stolen in Knoxville. Six persons btwn the ages of 17 & 26 arrested; 6 guns seized. pic.twitter.com/zTyOLO6uKK— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 22, 2021
Police spotted a Jeep Grand Cherokee stolen out of Smyrna speeding on I-24 West near Murfreesboro Road. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed.
Detectives were able to track the location of the vehicle with the help of the Tennessee Highway Patrol Aviation Unit. The Jeep eventually went to an apartment complex on Lebanon Pike where the driver jumped out and ran on foot carrying a duffle bag.
The duffle bag, containing a loaded AR-15 rifle, loaded AK-47 pistol and a loaded Smith & Wesson pistol, was later found on an apartment deck.
The driver of the Jeep ran toward a Dodge Ram pickup truck parked at the exit of the complex. The Dodge, reported stolen in Knoxville, reversed at a high rate of speed and ran off an embankment. The two front seat occupants were arrested while the backseat passengers fled on foot. The driver of the Jeep fled into an apartment nearby.
One of the backseat passengers, a 17-year-old from Michigan, was arrested with a loaded Glock pistol near him. He attempted to discard the firearm as he ran from officers.
A second loaded Glock pistol was found by THP troopers in the are that the driver of the Jeep was speeding on I-24. That Glock was reported stolen from Gallatin.
A third Glock pistol was located inside the bathroom of the apartment where the driver of the Jeep ran. Three men were arrested inside of that apartment:
- Donald Brown, 26, is charged with possession of a firearm. Brown also has a pending first-degree murder charge in Nashville and was out on bond.
- China McKeever, 24, is charged with felony possession of a firearm.
- Jameel Fagan, 24, of Philadelphia, is charged with felony possession of a firearm.
Three people were arrested from the stolen Dodge Ram:
- Dontez Good, 25, is charged with theft of a vehicle.
- Cartell McKeever, 23, of Detroit, is charged with theft of a vehicle.
- A 17-year-old from Michigan is being charged in Juvenile Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.