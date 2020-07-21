Metro Nashville-Davidson County Detention Center

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Sheriff's Office reported on Tuesday that 58 inmates are currently testing positive for COVID-19.

That number is down from 84 testing positive on July 13.

The Sheriff's Office said 234 inmates have recovered after testing positive and 149 are currently on restriction.

There are 35 Sheriff's Office employees currently testing positive for COVID-19 and 32 have recovered from the virus.

There are currently 1,140 inmates being held in Davidson County facilities - 967 males and 173 females.

