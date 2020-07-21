NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Sheriff's Office reported on Tuesday that 58 inmates are currently testing positive for COVID-19.
That number is down from 84 testing positive on July 13.
The Sheriff's Office said 234 inmates have recovered after testing positive and 149 are currently on restriction.
There are 35 Sheriff's Office employees currently testing positive for COVID-19 and 32 have recovered from the virus.
There are currently 1,140 inmates being held in Davidson County facilities - 967 males and 173 females.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.