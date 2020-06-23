NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -The Metro Public Health Department will test all inmates and staff at the Davidson County Correctional Development Center-Male after 48 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department notified the Davidson County Sheriff's Office that 48 inmates had tested positive at the facility located at 5113 Harding Place.
On Monday the sheriff's office reported one inmate had tested positive and 103 had been placed on housing restriction. The 48 new positive cases were part of those reported restricted on Monday. They have been in medial isolation since June 15.
As a result of the cluster of positive tests, the Metro Public Health Department plans to test all 502 inmates and around 100 staff members at the CDM beginning Wednesday. All COVID-19 testing, medical housing of inmates and staff guidelines are at the direction of the Metro Public Health Department.
