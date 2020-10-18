NASHVILLE (WSMV) -
Tannehill is an MVP candidate
If you think it's too early to have this discussion, I guess that isn't true for Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, or Aaron Rodgers around the league. Tannehill, in his last 15 starts, has similar numbers to the Super Bowl LIV MVP. Give a lot of credit to Authur Smith, who will be in discussion for a head coaching job next season, but Tannehill deserves a ton of credit for a 180 turnaround to his career. It was this time a year ago he took over for Marcus Mariota, and everyone's thoughts, locally and nationally, have changed since the move.
Derrick Henry adds to the list of impressive games
It's hard to imagine there will be a more talked about game in his professional career than the Thursday night he broke a 99-yard run that featured a stiff arm for just about every would-be-Jacksonville tackler. But this one has to be close to it. Sunday's win over the Texans featured a 94-yard run where he blew by the defense, socially distancing himself from the Texans, in addition to a walk-off wildcat run to move the Titans to 5-0. He finished the game with 221 rushing yards on 22 carries and added another 52 through the air. He is by all accounts the best running back in the NFL and the Titans treat him as such. He's certainly the most feared.
The Titans defense could prevent them from being great
The offense has shown it can win a shootout. It appears that will be the formula for winning. Outside of Jeffery Simmons up the middle, no one else is standing out on the defensive side of the ball. A lot of talk has centered around the below average play of the often-talked about Jadeveon Clowney and Vic Beasley, and that's with the Titans winning. You can't whine a ton when the team wins, so that is muted to a degree the skepticism of their play. The linebackers surely have to step up their play if the Titans want to seriously compete for a No. 1 seed in the AFC. The secondary isn't much better, but I expect Adoree Jackson's return, whenever that is, to drastically help. That will give Johnathan Joseph a chance to play more where the Titans envisioned him, and for Malcolm Butler not to have to cover an opponent's top target.
Titans cap off one of more impressive weeks in franchise history
You couldn't talk Titans without mentioning COVID-19 this month. They had no business winning the Buffalo games, down a ton of key players, with just a few practices under their belt. But taking up the mindset of their no excuses head coach Mike Vrabel, the Titans practiced what they preached to a dominant win over the Bills, one of the more surprising scores in recent memory of the NFL. They then avoid the letdown loss following a big win that haunted this franchise recently with a win over Houston. It gives the Titans a 5-0 record, their best start since 2008, and sets up a very intriguing matchup with the Steelers coming into town next Sunday. General manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel deserve a ton of credit for how they've navigated the past three weeks. If they can get through that, that should excite the fan base for the kind of leaders they have inside the walls of St. Thomas Sports Park.
